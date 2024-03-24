Stolper Co Invests $1.93 Million in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Stolper Co purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in UGI by 1,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

