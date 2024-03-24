Stolper Co Purchases 1,895 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Stolper Co boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GHY opened at $11.84 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.75%.

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.