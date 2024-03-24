Stolper Co Reduces Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Stolper Co reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

