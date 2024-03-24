Stolper Co Sells 126 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stolper Co lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $87,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $168.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.96 and a 200 day moving average of $133.61. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

