Stolper Co Sells 1,348 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stolper Co cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.0% in the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

