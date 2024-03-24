Stolper Co Sells 1,525 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Stolper Co lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $67.84 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

