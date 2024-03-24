Stolper Co Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stolper Co cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 3.6% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,819,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

