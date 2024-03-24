Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $71.75 Average PT from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.75.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on LRN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride
Stride Stock Performance
LRN stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25. Stride has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.