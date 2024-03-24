Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $352.62 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

