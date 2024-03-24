Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Trading Up 0.7%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 30,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 72,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.