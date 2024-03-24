Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SHGKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 10th

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Price Performance
Shares of SHGKY stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.31.
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Company Profile
