Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SHGKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on June 10th

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of SHGKY stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; funding solutions to corporates, investment funds, and high net worth individuals; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

