Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$48.50 at Desjardins

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$48.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$37.09 and a 12 month high of C$49.47.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.8278932 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

