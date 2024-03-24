Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$60.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.50.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$48.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$49.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.8278932 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

