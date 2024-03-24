Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2658 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SCABY stock opened at C$16.50 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of C$12.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.95.
About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
