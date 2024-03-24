Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2658 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SCABY stock opened at C$16.50 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of C$12.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.95.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers various sawn wood products; wood solutions for industrial buildings comprise construction timber, outer panels, dimensionally planed timber, laths, base rafters, planks, and shaped timber products; wood solutions for merchants include joists, batten, and untreated and painted outer panel, as well as pressure-impregnated wood products; and marine and land transportation services, including forwarding services using RoRo vessels, container express, and road and rail.

