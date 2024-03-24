Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5971 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Sydbank A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SYANY opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. Sydbank A/S has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $8.90.
About Sydbank A/S
