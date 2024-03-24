System1 (NYSE:SST) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Head-To-Head Review

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for System1 and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get System1 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 1 0 2.50 Health Catalyst 0 4 9 0 2.69

System1 presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 285.67%. Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.05%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $401.97 million 0.27 -$373.46 million ($2.48) -0.49 Health Catalyst $295.94 million 1.55 -$118.15 million ($2.10) -3.72

This table compares System1 and Health Catalyst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Health Catalyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than System1. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than System1, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

System1 has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -45.74% -33.96% -11.36% Health Catalyst -39.92% -12.19% -6.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Health Catalyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats System1 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.