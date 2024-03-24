Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$4.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TVE. Raymond James cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.93.

Shares of TVE opened at C$3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1801932 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,012.17. In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$79,012.17. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 8,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,789.15. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 89,218 shares of company stock worth $297,687. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

