Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,496 shares of company stock worth $911,338. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.