Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) & Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Critical Analysis

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Taysha Gene Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $1.02 billion 1.73 $214.09 million $0.95 7.95 Taysha Gene Therapies $15.45 million 39.34 -$166.01 million ($2.58) -1.26

Profitability

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S 20.80% 0.07% 14.62% Taysha Gene Therapies -722.06% N/A -8.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bavarian Nordic A/S and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00

Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $6.57, suggesting a potential upside of 102.20%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. The company has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. It operates in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Chile, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

