Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Friday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.20. 347,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,750,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $607.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
