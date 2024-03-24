TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRP. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.42%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

