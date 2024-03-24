Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Director Purchases $15,801.76 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Caliel acquired 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $15,801.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,347.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Team Stock Performance

TISI opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Team by 672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 41.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Team by 16.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 30,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Team by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

