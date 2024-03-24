TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$27.57 Average PT from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Veritas Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

TELUS Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$21.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.54. The company has a market cap of C$32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.16 and a 1 year high of C$28.95.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0008961 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 258.62%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.