TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Down 0.4% on Analyst Downgrade

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.50. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. TeraWulf traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 10,300,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 20,533,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
