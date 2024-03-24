Terran Orbital (LLAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Terran Orbital to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Terran Orbital Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terran Orbital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Terran Orbital by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Terran Orbital by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLAP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLAP

About Terran Orbital

(Get Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.