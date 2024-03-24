Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Raised to $73.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

TRNO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $64.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.