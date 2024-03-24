Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $64.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $59.46 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,328.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,906,000 after buying an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,927,000 after buying an additional 68,211 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after buying an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

