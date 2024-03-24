The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $87.14 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,782 shares of company stock worth $10,048,943 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,042,000 after buying an additional 310,182 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,853,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 898,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,011,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

