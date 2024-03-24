The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $119.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Ensign Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,782 shares of company stock worth $10,048,943 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $87.14 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.