The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Trade Desk by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $85.06 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $94.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.28, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,562 shares of company stock worth $22,681,258. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

