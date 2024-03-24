The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,031.00

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,031 ($25.86) and last traded at GBX 2,024 ($25.77), with a volume of 7278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,015 ($25.65).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 4,431.82%.
The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.
