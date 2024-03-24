Theriva Biologics (TOVX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th.

Theriva Biologics Trading Up 3.4 %

TOVX opened at $0.52 on Friday. Theriva Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theriva Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theriva Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theriva Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Theriva Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

