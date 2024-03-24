Timothy Paul Carrol Acquires 3,386 Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Stock

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Paul Carrol purchased 3,386 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £9,988.70 ($12,716.36).

Focusrite Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Focusrite stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.01) on Friday. Focusrite plc has a twelve month low of GBX 245 ($3.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 640 ($8.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 453.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 483.91. The company has a market cap of £184.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Focusrite alerts:

About Focusrite

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.