Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of TITN opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.40. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TITN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Titan Machinery

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $341,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at about $760,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.