Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 25th.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of TIVC stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.26% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

