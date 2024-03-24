Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Trading Up 24%

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) were up 24% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 1,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Tokyu Fudosan Trading Up 24.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

About Tokyu Fudosan

(Get Free Report)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.