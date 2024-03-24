Tony Young Sells 12,156 Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Tony Young sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.91), for a total value of £18,234 ($23,213.24).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BBH opened at GBX 150 ($1.91) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.42. The company has a market cap of £819.98 million and a P/E ratio of 937.50. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 119.40 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 159.80 ($2.03).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

