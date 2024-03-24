Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

Shares of TXP opened at C$0.84 on Friday. Touchstone Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$196.74 million, a PE ratio of -90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

