Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter.
Touchstone Exploration Price Performance
Shares of TXP opened at C$0.84 on Friday. Touchstone Exploration has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$196.74 million, a PE ratio of -90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.
About Touchstone Exploration
