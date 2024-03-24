Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.60.

TRML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

TRML stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $501.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.48. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

In other news, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,394,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $23,741,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $22,735,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth $19,995,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth $17,616,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

