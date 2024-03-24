Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.25

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.25 and traded as high as $33.24. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 436,326 shares.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $4,979,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

