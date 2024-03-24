Traders Buy Large Volume of Pentair Call Options (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 6,371 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 785% compared to the average volume of 720 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $83.94 on Friday. Pentair has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

