Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of TRT stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trio-Tech International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

