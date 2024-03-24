TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 2,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

About TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds an actively-managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed companies that are favorably valued and have attractive dividends. The fund also seeks to deliver lower volatility than the overall market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.