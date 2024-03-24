Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Trading Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.07. Approximately 153,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 254,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TNP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 367,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $759.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.