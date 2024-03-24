Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Up 4.0 %

TKGBY opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

