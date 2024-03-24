Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0768 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Up 4.0 %
TKGBY opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.29.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.