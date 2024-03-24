Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VEEE opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twin Vee Powercats has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

Institutional Trading of Twin Vee Powercats

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.