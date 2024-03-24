U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Shares Up 6.2%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 1,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on U.S. GoldMining from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. GoldMining

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. GoldMining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. GoldMining during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.