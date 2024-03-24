UBS Group Cuts Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target to $8.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

