UBS Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $800.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $942.89 on Friday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $258.50 and a one year high of $974.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $743.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.