UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.70

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 68.70 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 68.05 ($0.87), with a volume of 3277103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.90 ($0.86).

UK Commercial Property REIT Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £897.00 million, a P/E ratio of -255.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

UK Commercial Property REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is presently -1,111.11%.

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM) is a listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a net asset value of £1.1 billion as at 30 June 2023. UKCM is one of the largest diversified REITs in the UK and is a component of the FTSE 250 index made up of the largest 350 companies with a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

